0patch comes to the rescue with free micropatches for Windows PrintNightmare vulnerability

Micropatching specialist 0patch has stepped into help out with a fix for the PrintNightmare vulnerability that was recently accidentally leaked by security researchers. While Microsoft has acknowledged that there is a security flaw in Windows Print Spooler that could lead to remotely compromised systems, the company has only offered workarounds rather than a patch. And so 0patch -- no stranger to helping out in such situations -- has stepped up to the plate and issued free micropatches of its own. See also: Microsoft suggests workarounds for critical, unpatched PrintNightmare exploit Security researchers accidentally leak PrintNightmare remote execution vulnerability in Windows… [Continue Reading]

