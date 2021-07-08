Microsoft has already confirmed that Windows 11 would be offered as a free upgrade for certain eligible Windows 10 devices, and now the company has returned with additional information on how this release is supposed to take place. Microsoft explains that Windows 11 will land via Windows Update on Windows 10 devices, but to get the update, users need to manually check for updates on their devices. In other words, Windows 11 won’t be a forced upgrade on Windows 10 devices, so if you want to remain on the current operating system, that’s quite alright. Though, to be honest, if your device supports Windows 11, there’s no reason not to install it, especially given it brings so many substantial improvements. New Windows 10 feature update coming “For consumers we will continue to provide choices for control and transparency related to device updates. This includes the ability to schedule a restart, pause an update, and have full control over which opti...Full Article
Windows 11 Won’t Be a Forced Upgrade for Windows 10 Users
