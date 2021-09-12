Fortnite creator Epic Games files to appeal ruling in App Store lawsuit case against Apple

As expected, Epic Games has today filed a notice of appeal in the case against Apple over App Store policy. On Friday, the judge delivered her verdict, several months after Epic and Apple executives waged war in the court trial.



The judge found in favor of Apple in 9 out of 10 ten counts. However, Epic did successfully get the judge to agree that Apple needs to remove anti-steering provisions around In-App Purchase and allow companies to direct their users to alternative payment systems outside of the app. However, Epic is appealing as it wanted more.



