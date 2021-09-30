Microsoft Releases One More Windows 11 Preview Build Ahead of Official Launch

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for insiders in the Dev channel as the company is giving the finishing touches to the new operating system ahead of the full launch next week. Windows 11 will start rolling out to production devices on October 5. Windows 11 build 22468 obviously doesn’t including any new features, though it does come with two important improvements. First, Microsoft says, Windows 11 now displays stats about the VPN connection when you click it in the VPN Settings screen. And second, if you hover the Search icon on the taskbar, you can now turn off the recent searches using a dedicated toggle in the settings screen. Other than that, this new build is all about improving the general performance of Windows 11 and fixing some of the remaining bugs, with Microsoft explaining that it still has some problems two deal with. Windows 11 rollout to start next week Two of them concern the widgets, a new feature coming i...