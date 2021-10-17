Avoid disaster with GOOLOO’s portable jump starters and more from $35 (Up to 51% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, GOOLOO (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is currently offering the GOOLOO 1200A Portable Jump Starter for $49 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s massive 51% discount marks the very first we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. With the soon-to-be winter weather rolling in, having a trusty jump starter on board could mean the difference between a great day and a morning stuck in the cold waiting for a friend, or a tow. This 12V model boasts that it can jump start most any “vehicles up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel,” with a charging time of just 5.5-hours and a standby life of 3-months per charge. Weighing in at a little over a pound, it’s easy to carry in your glove compartment or even backpack, plus it can be used as a 10A power bank for your phone, laptop, headphones, and more. See more options below.



