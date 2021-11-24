Pixelmator Pro for Mac returns to best price of the year for Black Friday at $20 (50% off)

After seeing holiday pricing go live on the world-class Affinity and Parallels Desktop 17 apps, it’s now time for the Pixelmator Pro Black Friday sale. Not only is the photo manipulation suite now available at *50% off*, it was just updated yesterday with AI-powered background removal and advanced subject selection, among other things. As you might have seen in the recent 9to5Mac breakdown of the new features, the regularly $40 Pixelmator Pro is now available for *$19.99* via the Mac App Store, matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. Head below for more details on the Pixelmator Pro Black Friday sale.



