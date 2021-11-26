Best Black Friday game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe $30, Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, more

*Update: *If you’re fast, Walmart is offering the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition for just *$29.99* (Also now available on Xbox), down from the regular $80!



Happy Black Friday folks! This is the place to find all of the best Black Friday game deals still live and kicking. If there’s some titles you, or someone you know, are still looking to score, now’s the time. There’s a good chance many of the best offers will die out over the next several hours and you won’t want to get stuck paying for the potentially slightly higher Cyber Monday offers. While there is a chance we see some Cyber Monday game deal doorbusters come Sunday, those offers typically sell out in seconds if they are any lower than what we have already seen. This year the best Black Friday game deals hit much earlier and harder than usual, and we saw much more aggressive doorbuster pricing go live on far more titles than was expected, many of which are still live down below: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, Call of Duty Vanguard, Deathloop, Demon’s Souls, Just Dance 2022, NBA 2K22, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.



more…