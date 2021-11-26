Levi’s Black Friday Sale offers 40% off sitewide + free shipping: Jeans, jackets, more

The Levi’s Indigo Friday Sale offers *40% off *sitewide including best-selling jeans, jackets, sweatshirts, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Looking for a classic pair of denim any man will love? The 501 Original Fit Jeans are a standout and they’re currently marked down to just* $36* and originally sold for $60. These jeans are available in nine different shade options and it has a hem that’s tapered for a flattering fit. This style will pair perfectly with sneakers, boots, dress shoes, and more. With over 3,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out Nike’s Black Friday Sale here.



