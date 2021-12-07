iPhone 12 mini sees $209 discount in cert. refurb sale at $490, more from $116

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation iPhone models starting at* $115.99*. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64GB for *$489.99*. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at the best we’ve seen yet for an unlocked model at $209 off and $90 below our previous mention.



Delivering the most compact of Apple’s now previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



more…