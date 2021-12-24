Apple’s M3 Chip to Enter Production in Approximately One Year

Apple is betting big on its custom ARM chips also known as Apple Silicon, and according to a new report, the M3 is already on the table for a late-2022 production kickoff. In other words, the M3 chip should enter mass production in approximately one year, with Digitimes indicating TSMC will handle the process. The first times running on the M3 chip are projected to see the daylight in 2023, though it’s obviously way too early to discuss the capabilities of the new Apple Silicon generation. However, given it’ll be based on a 3nm design, the new chips are expected to come with substantial improvements in terms of performance and battery efficiency. The Apple Silicon push Apple originally launched the M1 chip in the fall of 2020, with the company specifically praising the performance of the processor, as well as the battery efficiency compared with its Intel siblings. “M1...