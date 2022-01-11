Echelon’s EX-15 Smart Fitness Bike delivers a Peloton-like experience for less at $450

Amazon is now offering the Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike EX-15 for *$449.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at only the third notable discount to date at $50 off and the lowest since Black Friday. As one of the more affordable exercise bikes from Echelon, you’re still looking at a Peloton-like experience. Pairing over Bluetooth, the EX-15 can track all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. And while it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone for following along with Echelon’s curated fitness experience and on-demand classes. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.



