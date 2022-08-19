Apple issues critical updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs after the discovery of a serious security flaw

Apple has issued a warning about a security flaw that could be used to take full control of iPhones, iPads and Macs. The company says that the vulnerability "may have been actively exploited" and has issued a slew of updates to patch the problem. Going some way to prove that it is not just Windows that suffers serious security issues, this vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2022-32893. The potential impact of the flaw is so wide because it stems from a bug in Safari’s WebKit rendering engine. See also: KB5012170 update for Windows is even more problematic than first thought… Boot… [Continue Reading]