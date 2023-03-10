Today’s Android game and app deals: Tempest, Dungeon Maker, Majesty, and more

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just make sure to swing by our Android deal hub for hardware offers on Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 models, as well as everything else you’ll find right here. As for the apps, highlight deals include Tempest: Pirate RPG, King of Dragon Pass, Dungeon Maker, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, The Enchanted Kingdom, The Tiny Bang Story, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.



more…