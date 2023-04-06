Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqloâ€™s official t-shirt line from $15

The new Uniqlo Super Mario Bros. Movie apparel is now live. Uniqloâ€™s official clothing line is now available for purchase directly via the official site, spanning a range of t-shirt designs for adults and kids to celebrate the launch of Marioâ€™s animated big screen debut. Joining the new JAKKS Pacificâ€™s Super Mario Bros. toy lineup and the new Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie game, fans of the film and the Mushroom Kingdom can now secure themselves and the family some Uniqlo Super Mario Bros. Movie tees. Head below for a closer look.Â



