YouTuber who staged airplane crash will plead guilty to obstructing probe, prosecutors say

The U.S. Justice Department says an influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage. The plea agreement signed by Trevor Daniel Jacob of Lompoc, California, was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The video titled “I Crashed My Airplane” appeared in December 2021 and purported to show Jacob’s small plane experience engine failure over the mountainous Los Padres National Forest. Already wearing a parachute, he quickly jumped out with a selfie stick camera in hand.