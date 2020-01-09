'Life is hell' for transgender people on NHS waiting list

Latest figures show 13,500 adults on the waiting list for gender identity treatment in England.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Transgender people face NHS waiting list 'hell' BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Latest figures show 13,500 adults on the waiting list for gender identity treatment in England.

BBC Local News 15 hours ago



More than 13,500 trans and non-binary adults are on gender clinic waiting lists: ‘Life is pretty much hell’ More than 13,500 trans and non-binary adults are on a waiting list for an NHS gender-identity clinic in England. The figure comes from new BBC research, which...

PinkNews 3 hours ago





Tweets about this