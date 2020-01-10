Global  

Harry Dunn case: Home Secretary Priti Patel makes extradition request

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020
The Home Office requests Anne Sacoolas's extradition "on charges of causing death by dangerous driving".
Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat's wife

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat's wife

 The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the 19-year-old’s death by dangerous driving last month.

Harry Dunn's father says government 'on our side'

Harry Dunn's father has met the home secretary, as her department considers requesting the extradition of a US woman charged over his death. The family said they were "incredibly reassured" to meet Ms..

Dunn family 'incredibly reassured' by Home Secretary meeting

The family of Harry Dunn were “incredibly reassured” to meet with Home Secretary Priti Patel, as her office considers extraditing the US suspect charged with causing the teenager’s death by..

Harry Dunn crash: UK formally requests extradition of US diplomat's wife over crash which killed British teenager

Home secretary Priti Patel has filed a formal request with the US government for the extradition of the American diplomat's wife involved in a car crash which...
Independent

Harry Dunn: UK makes extradition request to US

The Home Office requests Anne Sacoolas's extradition "on charges of causing death by dangerous driving".
BBC News

