‘I let myself down and the club’ – Dele Alli apologises for mocking coronavirus



Recent related news from verified sources Spurs midfielder Alli apologises for coronavirus 'joke' Tottenham's Dele Alli apologises for a social media post in which he joked about the coronavirus outbreak, saying "I let myself down and the club".

BBC News 16 hours ago



Dele Alli apologises for Snapchat video that mocked coronavirus outbreak and Asian man Tottenham midfielder says he 'let myself down and the club down' after joking about the deadly virus outbreak that has spread worldwide

Independent 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this