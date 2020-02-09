Global  

‘I let myself down and the club’ – Dele Alli apologises for mocking coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Dele Alli has apologised for posting a video on Snapchat in which he joked about the coronavirus outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Alli apologises over coronavirus video

Alli apologises over coronavirus video 00:28

 Dele Alli has apologised for posting a video on social media in which the Tottenham midfielder appeared to make light of the ongoing deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Spurs midfielder Alli apologises for coronavirus 'joke'

Tottenham's Dele Alli apologises for a social media post in which he joked about the coronavirus outbreak, saying "I let myself down and the club".
BBC News

Dele Alli apologises for Snapchat video that mocked coronavirus outbreak and Asian man

Tottenham midfielder says he 'let myself down and the club down' after joking about the deadly virus outbreak that has spread worldwide
Independent

