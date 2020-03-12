Global  

Glastonbury 2020 is cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Daily Record Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Glastonbury 2020 is cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic. The popular festival was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this June.
 Glastonbury has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glastonbury postponed to 2021 amid coronavirus outbreak

Glastonbury festival has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Billboard.comJust JaredExpress and Star

Here's The Full Line Up For Glastonbury Festival 2020

Here's The Full Line Up For Glastonbury Festival 2020It's a packed bill... The full line up for this summer's *Glastonbury Festival* has been announced. It's the 50th anniversary of the Somerset festival, and...
Clash Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

AlphaSamaila

Alfa Sb Ladan RT @BreakingNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/YLjTEeI5wU 4 minutes ago

AustinLouis5

Austin Louis RT @NBCNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/coe1JbMRQw 11 minutes ago

ronmolina

Ron Molina RT @Fr33Sp33ch5: Glastonbury 2020 has been CANCELLED amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/WLH5cszmMp @DailyMailCeleb 16 minutes ago

walshr108

elizabeth #BritishIndependence #GetBrexitDone RT @boblister_poole: Glastonbury 2020 has been CANCELLED amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/qmeaKDwFYa 26 minutes ago

Waruna17561852

[email protected] Glastonbury 2020 has been CANCELLED amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/d8PIICtEQW via @DailyMailCeleb 28 minutes ago

FamousPixs

FamousPixs RT @NME: "Heartbreaking" but "the right decision" Fans and music world react to Glastonbury 2020 being cancelled amid coronavirus fears.… 32 minutes ago

sheriffenforcer

conflict info RT @MickeyD44314901: Glastonbury Festival 'set to be cancelled within the next 24 hours' https://t.co/2d3hGw794m via @DailyMailCeleb 35 minutes ago

kimimehra09

Kimi Mehra BreakingNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/XnXgsHBKui 36 minutes ago

