Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 13 hours ago Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison 01:08 The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months....