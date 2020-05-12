Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony

Captain Tom Moore said it was a “great honour” to receive the Freedom of the City of London in a virtual ceremony. The ancient tradition is believed to date back to 1237 and Tuesday’s ceremony was the first ever to be conducted by video-link. Second World War veteran Captain Tom was nominated...
With Tom Brady out of New England, many NFL coaches believe that the Kansas City Chiefs will be the next post-Patriots dynasty. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why he believes if there..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:26Published
When Captain Tom Moore embarked on a personal challenge to complete 100 laps of the garden in his Bedfordshire home before his 100th birthday, he was hoping he... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The Daily Mash