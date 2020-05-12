Global  

Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore said it was a “great honour” to receive the Freedom of the City of London in a virtual ceremony.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony

Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony 01:07

