Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after just one season and issues statement

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after just one season and issues statementA second instalment of Batwoman has already been given the green light by network The CW – but it will not feature Rose.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Ruby Rose quits Batwoman

Ruby Rose quits Batwoman 01:15

 Ruby Rose has quit 'Batwoman' after just one season, as Warner Brothers and The CW confirm they will recast her titular role.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Batwoman 1x20 O, Mouse! - Season Finale - Inside [Video]

Batwoman 1x20 O, Mouse! - Season Finale - Inside

Batwoman 1x20 "O, Mouse!" Season 1 Episode 20 Inside (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham's former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published
Batwoman 1x20 O, Mouse! - Trailer [Video]

Batwoman 1x20 O, Mouse! - Trailer

Batwoman S01E20 "O, Mouse!" Season 1 Episode 20 Extended Promo trailer (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham's former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ruby Rose Exits Batwoman After One Season and Her Role Is Being Recast

Batwoman is leaving Batwoman. Ruby Rose has decided to exit the CW series after one season, and Warner Brothers and The CW confirm that the role will be recast...
E! Online

Ruby Rose: Decision to Quit 'Batwoman' Was Not One I Made Lightly

After taking on the role of Kate Kane and her crime-fighting alter ego for only one season, the 'Orange Is the New Black' star announces that she will not return...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this