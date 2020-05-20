Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after just one season and issues statement
A second instalment of Batwoman has already been given the green light by network The CW – but it will not feature Rose.
Ruby Rose has quit 'Batwoman' after just one season, as Warner Brothers and The CW confirm they will recast her titular role. Ruby Rose quits Batwoman 01:15
