Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip 'was essential', says No 10

BBC Local News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- It was "unwise" for Dominic Cummings to travel to Durham with his sick wife during lockdown, the police say.
News video: Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings

Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings 00:49

 The Liberal Democrats' acting leader Sir Ed Davey says he hopes the prime minister "will act, and act swiftly" following Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules [Video]

Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules

Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a..

Easing British lockdown is 'point of maximum risk' - foreign sec. [Video]

Easing British lockdown is 'point of maximum risk' - foreign sec.

Any easing of Britain's lockdown represents a huge risk and could be stalled by an increase in infection rates, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, warning that if social distancing..

'Most unwise': Police chief condemns Dominic Cummings' lockdown-breaking trip to Durham

Dominic Cummings' lockdown journey from London to County Durham was "most unwise", the county's acting police and crime commissioner had said.
Independent

No 10 – Cummings believes he behaved ‘reasonably and legally’ with lockdown trip

Downing Street has said Dominic Cummings believed he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to Country Durham during the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Record

