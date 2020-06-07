Global  

Scotland and Northern Ireland report no new coronavirus deaths for first time since lockdown began

Independent Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland or Northern Ireland for the first time since lockdown began, government figures released on Sunday show.
News video: No coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland in last 24 hours

No coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland in last 24 hours 00:59

 Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirms no new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for the first time since lockdown began, but cautioned against “reading too much into” the news.

Scotland, Northern Ireland report no new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

Scotland has recorded no deaths of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Scottish health minister Jeane Freeman said on Sunday.
Reuters

No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for the first time since lockdown began, Scottish Government figures show.
Belfast Telegraph


