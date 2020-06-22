Global  

Did teens and K-Pop fans thwart Trump rally?

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 22 June 2020
The fall-out from Donald Trump’s embarrassing rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has prompted one major question: Did teenagers, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?
 TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

President Trump’s campaign promised huge crowds at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, but it failed to deliver. Hundreds of teen TikTok users and K-pop fans say they are least partially..

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would..

