CNN anchor Don Lemon cooly lectures Terry Crews over his controversial Black Lives Matter comments

PinkNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
CNN news anchor Don Lemon clashed with actor Terry Crews during an interview on his controversial thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Crews, who was previously forced to apologise for saying children with same-sex parents “will be severely malnourished”, faced Lemon for a CNN interview on Monday (July...
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter: Confronting History

Black Lives Matter: Confronting History 07:49

 A look at the history of racism in the UK and how the Black Lives Matter movement has forced Britain to question its past.

