England’s Jofra Archer wreaks havoc as West Indies chase 200 to win first Test
Sunday, 12 July 2020 (
2 hours ago) Jofra Archer seized the initiative for England as the home side reduced the West Indies to 35 for three chasing 200 on the final morning of the first Test.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport
England Cricket Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe discusses how both his side and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before today's Test match.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 4 days ago
England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test
England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket
England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50 Published 5 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this