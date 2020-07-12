England’s Jofra Archer wreaks havoc as West Indies chase 200 to win first Test

Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport



England Cricket Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe discusses how both his side and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before today's Test match. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 4 days ago

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test



England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago