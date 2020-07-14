Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson bans Huawei from UK's 5G network in major U-turn

Independent Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Requirement to remove all Huawei 5G equipment by 2027 will cost £2bn and delay introduction of hi-tech new network by two or three years
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G 01:28

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout. Ciara Lee reports

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street [Video]

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK’s 5G telecoms network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

UK 'right to stand up to China' on Huawei access

 The chairman of the Commons defence committee accuses Beijing of "taking advantage" of the West.
BBC News

U.K. ban looms over Huawei as revenue growth lags amid U.S. pressure

 China's Huawei reported a sharp...
WorldNews

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: Why attitudes to masks have changed around the world

 Boris Johnson and Donald Trump both publicly wore face masks for the first time. Why now?
BBC News

Government set to ban Huawei from 5G network in U-turn amid Tory rebellion

 Boris Johnson to make final decision at meeting of National Security Council
Independent

Coronavirus: Face coverings to be compulsory in English shops from 24 July

 Boris Johnson brings rules south of the border in line with Scotland
Independent

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris on Huawei: "The UK should not be vulnerable" [Video]

Boris on Huawei: "The UK should not be vulnerable"

When asked about the risks of having Huawei as part of the 5G network, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that "the UK should not be vulnerable to a high risk state vendor" but, at the same time, he..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

talkRADIO

talkRADIO Read more: https://t.co/ytueukFAOr 2 minutes ago

YonetteJo

Yonette Joseph A major reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a big victory for the Trump administration. But companies have… https://t.co/C3kQps0k9u 3 minutes ago

GuruJagannath2

Pravanjan Patra (Bunu) Government bans Huawei from Britain’s 5G network – follow live https://t.co/0NaBAVxxhp 3 minutes ago

stevebeasant

Steve Beasant Boris Johnson bans Huawei from UK's 5G network in major U-turn https://t.co/2XM4IS4gjV 6 minutes ago

alessandrarizzo

alessandra rizzo BREAKING Major U-turn by the government: -Boris Johnson's govt bans the purchase of any new 5G equipment from Hua… https://t.co/vfXGNd8cOU 7 minutes ago

claire_w3st

Claire_west Boris Johnson is expected to announce a U-turn over his decision to give Huawei the go-ahead to help build Britain’… https://t.co/mDqBk8Sbg9 4 days ago

ryoki0609

LIONそしてHUAWEI RT @notkavin: Britain faces phone signal blackouts lasting TWO DAYS if bans Huawei'. Any tightening of restrictions could lead to higher pr… 4 days ago

notkavin

KAVIN Britain faces phone signal blackouts lasting TWO DAYS if bans Huawei'. Any tightening of restrictions could lead to… https://t.co/jmnTOZwjmG 4 days ago