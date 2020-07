Audere-est-facere RT @Shindig53: As Jack Charlton is laid to rest, thoughts also turned to another sad event 56 years today when the world of football - and… 1 hour ago

IKΉƧΛП (CNBC-IDN News Journalist & Supervisor) RT @NUFC: Today we say farewell to one of the true greats of the game as Jack Charlton is laid to rest. RIP, Wor Jackie. ⚫️⚪️ https://t.co… 2 hours ago

Black & White Vision RT @NewcastleFansTV: A tribute to Jack Charlton who sadly passed away & was laid to rest. @LeeAtNFTV says some nice hearted words to the fo… 4 hours ago

Newcastle United retweeter RT @LeeAtNFTV: I feature in a tribute to Jack Charlton who sadly was laid to rest. https://t.co/S3QqX8ew9I 4 hours ago

Paul G RT @lufctrust: Thoughts and prayers are today with the family and friends of Jack Charlton as he’s laid to rest. RIP Big Jack 💙💛 6 hours ago

Lee at NFTV I feature in a tribute to Jack Charlton who sadly was laid to rest. https://t.co/S3QqX8ew9I 7 hours ago

Newcastle Fans TV A tribute to Jack Charlton who sadly passed away & was laid to rest. @LeeAtNFTV says some nice hearted words to the… https://t.co/e2KpC9knqS 7 hours ago