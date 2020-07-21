Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: Trezeguet winner lifts Villa out of bottom three

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference



Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.

