Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: Trezeguet winner lifts Villa out of bottom three

BBC News Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Aston Villa move out of the Premier League relegation zone with one game to go after Trezeguet hits a superb winner against Arsenal.
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference [Video]

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.

Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zone

 London, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference [Video]

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the break by Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte helped City return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals.Meanwhile Watford’s defeat means they could still suffer relegation on the final day of the season at Arsenal.

Arteta says season 'not good enough' as Gunners certain of worst finish for 25 years

 Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's season "is not good enough for this club" after defeat at Aston Villa confirms the Gunners' worst finish since 1995.
Aston Villa beat Arsenal to move out of relegation zone with one game left

 Aston Villa move out of the Premier League relegation zone with one game to go after Trezeguet hits a superb winner against Arsenal.
'It makes it even more special' - Henderson joy at receiving trophy from Dalglish

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says receiving the Premier League trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish "makes it even more special".
Football off-season: Eight days without games - is it the shortest ever?

 Football fans do not need to worry about an off-season, with only eight days without games between the two Premier League campaigns.
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback [Video]

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken..

Chris Wilder admits goal-line technology failure is ‘difficult to take’ [Video]

Chris Wilder admits goal-line technology failure is ‘difficult to take’

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was left baffled after the Blades were denied victory at Aston Villa by a technical fault. Goal-line technology failed to award the visitors a winner after Orjan..

Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns [Video]

Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns

Sheffield United arrive to Birmingham for Premier League return against Aston Villa following a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

Xbox head says user is at the centre of gaming experience

 Gamers will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on their phone or tablet with the option of cloud gaming under Game Pass Ultimate. This will enable...
'Mentally strong' David De Gea will bounce back: Man United boss Solskjaer

'Mentally strong' David De Gea will bounce back: Man United boss Solskjaer David de Gea is mentally strong enough to deal with fierce criticism following a series of costly goalkeeping blunders for Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar...
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 9 To Get New ‘Pine’ Map & 10v10 Game Mode

 Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 is just around the corner with a lot of new exciting content. As of now, there is no official word on anything regarding the...
