Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: Trezeguet winner lifts Villa out of bottom three
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Aston Villa move out of the Premier League relegation zone with one game to go after Trezeguet hits a superb winner against Arsenal.
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Trézéguet (Egyptian footballer) Egyptian association football player
Aston Villa F.C. Association football club in England
Premier League Association football league in England
