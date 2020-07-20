Global  
 

Johnny Depp libel trial: Amber Heard gives evidence for third day

Independent Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Actor claims ex-husband threatened to kill her during their relationship
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court 00:47

 Day 10 of Johnny Depp's libel action against the publishers of The Sun, where Amber Heard is due to give evidence

Amber Heard American actress

Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims [Video]

Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims

Elon Musk has jokingly challenged Johnny Depp to a "cage fight" over allegations he had an affair with the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife Heard

 A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations [Video]

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations

A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing with it unexpected revelations about hismarriage to Amber Heard. From the defecation incident dubbed “Amber Turd” tothe Yorkshire Terrier eating cannabis to the case of the severed finger, hereis a look at some of the trial’s most memorable moments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: She tells her side; sister's crucial testimony questioned

 Amber Heard tells her side in London libel trial, and says ex Johnny Depp wasn't libeled. But her sister's testimony is questioned.
USATODAY.com
Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial [Video]

Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard depart court on the last day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Johnny Depp was 'hopeless addict' whose 'deep misogyny' led to violent rages, Sun's lawyer tells court

 Actor's substance abuse, jealousy and anger allegedly made him danger to his partner, libel trial hears
Independent

ShowBiz Minute: de Havilland, Depp, Swift

 Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104; Johnny Depp's libel case due to finish this week; Taylor Swift's "folklore" exceeds 1.3 million sales..
USATODAY.com

Johnny Depp libel trial: 'Overwhelming evidence of domestic violence,' say The Sun's lawyers as defamation case draws to close

 Lawyers begin closing submissions in London in high-profile court battle between actor and tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers
Independent

Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told [Video]

Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have been provided with a video from “an anonymoussource” which they say shows Amber Heard “attacked” her sister, the High Courthas heard. On Friday morning, the Pirates..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Actor Johnny Depp and Actress Amber Heard have arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice as his libel trial against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:17Published
Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp [Video]

Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp

ET Canada has the latest update on Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence as his ex-wife Amber Heard takes to the witness stand for a second..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp 'explicitly threatened to kill me many times' as she begins libel trial evidence
Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphCBC.caIndependent

Johnny Depp libel trial: Amber Heard begins second day of giving evidence

 Amber Heard said on Monday she feared Depp was 'going to kill her'
Independent Also reported by •Seattle Times

Johnny Depp Suggested to Be Oblivious to the Extent of His Abuse Towards Amber Heard in Libel Trial

 Following a three-week court case, lawyers for News Group Newspapers insist there is 'overwhelming' evidence that points to the 'Fantastic Beasts' star...
AceShowbiz


