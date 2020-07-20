Johnny Depp libel trial: Amber Heard gives evidence for third day

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations



A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing with it unexpected revelations about hismarriage to Amber Heard. From the defecation incident dubbed “Amber Turd” tothe Yorkshire Terrier eating cannabis to the case of the severed finger, hereis a look at some of the trial’s most memorable moments.

