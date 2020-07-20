|
Johnny Depp libel trial: Amber Heard gives evidence for third day
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Actor claims ex-husband threatened to kill her during their relationship
Amber Heard American actress
Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife HeardA lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: She tells her side; sister's crucial testimony questionedAmber Heard tells her side in London libel trial, and says ex Johnny Depp wasn't libeled. But her sister's testimony is questioned.
USATODAY.com
Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35Published
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp was 'hopeless addict' whose 'deep misogyny' led to violent rages, Sun's lawyer tells courtActor's substance abuse, jealousy and anger allegedly made him danger to his partner, libel trial hears
Independent
ShowBiz Minute: de Havilland, Depp, SwiftOlivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104; Johnny Depp's libel case due to finish this week; Taylor Swift's "folklore" exceeds 1.3 million sales..
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp libel trial: 'Overwhelming evidence of domestic violence,' say The Sun's lawyers as defamation case draws to closeLawyers begin closing submissions in London in high-profile court battle between actor and tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers
Independent
