Civil rights hero John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights hero.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Selma bids farewell to John Lewis

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis 01:19

 Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.

Civil rights hero John Lewis to be remembered at site of Bloody Sunday

 John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time on Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights hero.
Belfast Telegraph

Here's What Trump Has Had to Say About Rep. John Lewis Over the Years

Here’s What Trump Has Had to Say About Rep. John Lewis Over the Years President Donald Trump spent the hours after news broke of civil rights hero John Lewis' death tweeting furiously, but while he found time to boost the Dilbert...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Civil Rights Leader, Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, AL For Final Time

 Civil rights icon John Lewis' body is being carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday.
CBS 2


