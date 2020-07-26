Civil rights hero John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
Sunday, 26 July 2020 (
3 hours ago) The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights hero.
