Manchester City: No Sergio Aguero, no problem against Real Madrid in Champions League

BBC Local News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City's impressive win over Real Madrid shows their strength as a team and ability to win as a group as they head for Lisbon, says ex-City midfielder Michael Brown.
News video: Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League 01:06

 Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe...

