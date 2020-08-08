Manchester City: No Sergio Aguero, no problem against Real Madrid in Champions League

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 8 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League 01:06 Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe...