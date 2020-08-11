Six Hull FC players test positive for Covid-19 after Salford Red Devils loss

COVID patients in Uttarakhand's Pantnagar allege inadequate facility at care centre



COVID-19 patients protested on August 11 alleging lack of proper food facility and accommodation in Uttarakhand's Khatima. The patients are kept at a COVID care centre in Pantnagar of Udham Singh Nagar district. While speaking to media persons, an official said, "Issues regarding food and accommodation have been resolved. There are some cases here where children are also staying with the families as they didn't have facility to keep them away. Arrangement of home quarantine is being made for them." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand has reached 10,432.

