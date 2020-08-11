Global  
 

Six Hull FC players test positive for Covid-19 after Salford Red Devils loss

BBC News Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Six Hull FC players and two members of the coaching team test positive for Covid-19 after Sunday's loss at Salford Red Devils.
