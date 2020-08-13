Global  
 

Three dead after passenger train derails near Stonehaven

BBC News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
It is thought the passenger train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.
News video: Flooding in Stonehaven near deadly incident where train derailed, killing three people and injuring six

Flooding in Stonehaven near deadly incident where train derailed, killing three people and injuring six 01:43

 Heavily rainfall and thunderstorms bring flooding and landslips across Scotland. Footage recorded in Stonehaven, just five miles from the major incident where a passenger train derailed, on Wednesday (August 12) shows overflowing water and damage to the River Carron's flood defences. The...

