Three dead after passenger train derails near Stonehaven

Heavily rainfall and thunderstorms bring flooding and landslips across Scotland.
Footage recorded in Stonehaven, just five miles from the major incident where a passenger train derailed, on Wednesday (August 12) shows overflowing water and damage to the River Carron's flood defences.
The...
Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published