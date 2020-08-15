|
Lewis Hamilton on pole position for Spanish Grand Prix
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Hamilton edges out Bottas to take pole position in SpainLewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton tops second Spanish Grand Prix practiceLewis Hamilton sets the pace from team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
BBC News
Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practiceValtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver..
WorldNews
Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix
Red Bull Energy drink sold by Austrian company Red Bull GmbH
Thai Police probe why Red Bull heir hit-and-run case dropped
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:08Published
Max Verstappen Belgian-Dutch racing driver
Formula 1: Verstappen claims 70th Anniversary GP winMax Verstappen brilliantly took his first win of the 2020 Formula 1 season at Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, as his Red Bull team outthought Mercedes on..
WorldNews
Verstappen says 'sitting behind like a grandma' is not for himSILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving "like a grandma" in Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this