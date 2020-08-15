Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton on pole position for Spanish Grand Prix

BBC News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix 01:53

 Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship. The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not have things all their ownway this year.

Hamilton edges out Bottas to take pole position in Spain

BBC News

Lewis Hamilton tops second Spanish Grand Prix practice

 Lewis Hamilton sets the pace from team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
BBC News

Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice

 Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver..
WorldNews

Thai Police probe why Red Bull heir hit-and-run case dropped [Video]

Thai Police probe why Red Bull heir hit-and-run case dropped

In Thailand, several investigations have been launched, including one by a parliamentary committee, after charges were dropped against the Red Bull heir in a fatal hit-and-run case.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published

Formula 1: Verstappen claims 70th Anniversary GP win

 Max Verstappen brilliantly took his first win of the 2020 Formula 1 season at Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, as his Red Bull team outthought Mercedes on..
WorldNews

Verstappen says 'sitting behind like a grandma' is not for him

 SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving "like a grandma" in Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand..
WorldNews

F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix as Lewis Hamiltonlooks to win his fourth race on the spin. The world champion has more racewins than anyone at Silverstone, and it would be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks towin xxxxxx The world champion has more race wins than anyone at Silverstone,and it would be difficult to see anyone stopping..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory [Video]

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Perez targets Verstappen podium fight after F1 Spanish GP qualifying

 Sergio Perez set his sights on fighting Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the final podium position at the Spanish Grand Prix after qualifying fourth upon his...
Autosport Also reported by •IndependentMid-Day

Verstappen explains why Red Bull didn't try contra tyre strategy for Spanish GP

 Max Verstappen opted against a contra strategy in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix as he feels the soft tyre will hold up fine for the opening race stint
Autosport

F1 Spanish GP: Hamilton narrowly edges Bottas for pole position

 Lewis Hamilton beat Valtteri Bottas to pole position for Formula 1's 2020 Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona, with Max Verstappen edging the Racing Point cars to...
Autosport Also reported by •BBC News

