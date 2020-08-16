|
Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder named Premier League player of season
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is named the Premier League player of the season.
Kevin De Bruyne Belgian footballer
Manchester City out of Champions League: Different year, same stuff - Kevin de BruyneKevin de Bruyne says Manchester City "need to learn" after a third consecutive Champions League quarter-final exit.
BBC News
Lyon stun Guardiola's Man City to reach Champions League semisMoussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping out Pep Guardiola's Manchester..
WorldNews
Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
'How Guardiola made a mess of Man City's big Champions League chance' - Chris Waddle analysisManchester City treated Lyon like they were Bayern Munich and paid the price, says BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Chris Waddle.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 26-13 Leicester Tigers - Rob Baxter's side win on returnExeter ease to victory against a new-look Leicester Tigers in their first Premiership game back since the coronavirus suspension.
BBC News
Premiership: Harlequins 16-10 Sale Sharks - Marcus Smith kicks 11 points as Quins winHarlequins beat Sale in a disappointing first Premiership game back after a five-month coronavirus hiatus.
BBC News
Premier League chief confirms Newcastle consortium declined arbitration offerPremier League chief executive Richard Masters has broken his silence on Newcastle’s stalled takeover to confirm that the buyers declined an offer of..
WorldNews
Premiership rugby return: New faces, new laws, new champions to be crownedAfter five months and six days of waiting, the Premiership resumes on Friday when Harlequins host Sale.
BBC News
