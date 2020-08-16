Global  
 

Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder named Premier League player of season

BBC News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is named the Premier League player of the season.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final 01:09

 Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

Manchester City out of Champions League: Different year, same stuff - Kevin de Bruyne

 Kevin de Bruyne says Manchester City "need to learn" after a third consecutive Champions League quarter-final exit.
BBC News

Lyon stun Guardiola's Man City to reach Champions League semis

 Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping out Pep Guardiola's Manchester..
WorldNews
Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League [Video]

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year [Video]

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

'How Guardiola made a mess of Man City's big Champions League chance' - Chris Waddle analysis

 Manchester City treated Lyon like they were Bayern Munich and paid the price, says BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Chris Waddle.
BBC News

Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 26-13 Leicester Tigers - Rob Baxter's side win on return

 Exeter ease to victory against a new-look Leicester Tigers in their first Premiership game back since the coronavirus suspension.
BBC News

Premiership: Harlequins 16-10 Sale Sharks - Marcus Smith kicks 11 points as Quins win

 Harlequins beat Sale in a disappointing first Premiership game back after a five-month coronavirus hiatus.
BBC News

Premier League chief confirms Newcastle consortium declined arbitration offer

 Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has broken his silence on Newcastle’s stalled takeover to confirm that the buyers declined an offer of..
WorldNews

Premiership rugby return: New faces, new laws, new champions to be crowned

 After five months and six days of waiting, the Premiership resumes on Friday when Harlequins host Sale.
BBC News

'KDB is the ideal midfielder' [Video]

'KDB is the ideal midfielder'

Kevin de Bruyne's "outstanding" talent has made him the central midfielder many aspire to, according to former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:15Published
Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon [Video]

Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon

Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance [Video]

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Kevin De Bruyne: Man City maestro wins Premier League Player of the Season award ahead of Liverpool stars

 Manchester City may have lost their Premier League title in 2019/20 but their star man has picked up a top individual accolade. Kevin De Bruyne has won the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Wolves' opening fixture 'accidentally leaked' by Premier League

Wolves' opening fixture 'accidentally leaked' by Premier League The opening round have fixtures have been accidentally leaked by the Premier League, fans believe.
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Football.london

Watford appoint Ivic as head coach

 Watford have appointed Vladimir Ivic as their head coach on a one-year deal. Ivic, 43, left Maccabi Tel Aviv in July after two successful seasons, winning the...
SoccerNews.com


