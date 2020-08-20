Surrey weather: Storm Ellen Met Office forecast and whether 70mph winds will hit county
Thursday, 20 August 2020 (
3 hours ago) The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and says potential power cuts and travel delays are possible.
Winds of up to 66mph have been recorded at Pembrey Sands in Wales as StormEllen hit Ireland and western parts of Britain, the Met Office said. Gusts upto 66mph were also recorded in Ireland at Finner, Met Eireann reported, whilethe Met Office said Ireland’s “exposed southern coasts” had...
Storm Ellen begins hammering the UK and Ireland 00:50
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Sparks fly from power lines as Storm Ellen hits Ireland
This is the terrifying moment sparks flew from power lines as Storm Ellen battered Cork, Ireland on Wednesday night (August 19).
The clip shows the sparks flying from the electricity cables outside..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:14 Published 59 minutes ago
Storm Ellen blows roof off building in south of Ireland
The powerful storm Ellen, known as a "weather bomb," brought severe winds to the UK and across Ireland.
The storm has caused at least 130,000 homes and businesses losing power on Thursday morning..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:20 Published 1 hour ago
‘Weather bomb’ hits Ireland as storm Ellen sweeps nation
A powerful "weather bomb" named storm Ellen is approaching UK shores and has already hit much of Ireland, bringing gusts of winds up to 75 mph and heavy rain on Wednesday. (August 19)
Met Éireann..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:37 Published 10 hours ago
Tweets about this