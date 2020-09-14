|
Jofra Archer: England have not forgotten about Black Lives Matter
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Criticism of the England players by West Indies great Michael Holding was "a bit harsh", says pace bowler Jofra Archer.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jofra Archer English cricketer
England v Australia: Chris Woakes & Jofra Archer trigger tourists' collapseChris Woakes & Jofra Archer inspire a superb England fight back to force a 24-run win as Australia collapse from 144-2 to 207 all out in the second ODI.
BBC News
Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35Published
Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:10Published
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
BLM Protesters Shut Down George Washington Bridge in New York CityBlack Lives Matter protesters were out in force Saturday night, stopping traffic for a time on the George Washington Bridge in NYC in a loud, tense but mostly..
TMZ.com
NBA Bubble Protest Over Shooting Death of Salaythis MelvinThe NBA bubble was the scene of a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday, as protesters were trying to get the attention of athletes who have led the charge in..
TMZ.com
Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbingWildfire smoke that posed a health hazard to millions choked the West Coast on Saturday as firefighters battled deadly blazes that obliterated some towns and..
WorldNews
Nigeria's opportunity for return of Benin BronzesWith European museums on the back foot following Black Lives Matter protests, the emphasis moves to Nigeria.
BBC News
West Indies cricket team multinational cricket team
Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:15Published
England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01Published
Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37Published
Michael Holding West Indian cricketer
ECB defends players not taking a knee after Holding criticismThe ECB says it is "committed" to equality after West Indies legend Michael Holding criticised the decision for players to stop taking a knee.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this