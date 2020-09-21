Global  
 

Boris Johnson to announce 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants in England

Daily Record Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson to announce 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants in EnglandThe Prime Minister will make a live TV announcement at 8pm on Tuesday after chairing an emergency Cobra meeting with the leaders of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
