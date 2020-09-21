|
Boris Johnson to announce 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants in England
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Prime Minister will make a live TV announcement at 8pm on Tuesday after chairing an emergency Cobra meeting with the leaders of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Pubs and bars to close by 10pm starting Thursday
The Prime Minister is to set out new measures to tackle coronavirus as UKmoves to alert level four, including the mandatory closing of pubs and bars by10pm.
Boris Johnson: Moral duty to get all children back in school
Boris Johnson has spoken of “a moral duty” to get all children back in classamid indications he would force pubs, restaurants and shops to close ahead ofschools in the event of severe coronavirus..
Government to announce new strategy to tackle obesity
Boris Johnson will set out the details of the “Better Health” campaign as helooks to tackle the country’s obesity problem. The headline changes in theobesity strategy include banning “buy one,..
