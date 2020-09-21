Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Helena Bonham Carter and Millie Bobby Brown on Enola Holmes

BBC News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Stranger Things star plays Sherlock's sister in Enola Holmes alongside Helena Bonham Carter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes' [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes'

After breaking out in "Stranger Things", Millie Bobby Brown finally nabbed her first leading role in "Enola Holmes", where she plays Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The actress reflects on her new..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:14Published
Enola Holmes movie [Video]

Enola Holmes movie

Enola Holmes movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When Enola Holmes -- Sherlock's teen sister -- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:43Published
Enola Holmes on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Enola Holmes on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix mystery movie Enola Holmes, based on Nancy Springer's novel by the same name. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:33Published

Tweets about this