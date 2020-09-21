Helena Bonham Carter and Millie Bobby Brown on Enola Holmes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes'



After breaking out in "Stranger Things", Millie Bobby Brown finally nabbed her first leading role in "Enola Holmes", where she plays Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The actress reflects on her new.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:14 Published 5 days ago Enola Holmes movie



Enola Holmes movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When Enola Holmes -- Sherlock's teen sister -- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:43 Published on August 26, 2020 Enola Holmes on Netflix - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the Netflix mystery movie Enola Holmes, based on Nancy Springer's novel by the same name. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:33 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this