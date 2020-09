WEB EXTRA: President Trump Booed While Paying Respects



Some people in the crowd at the Supreme Court booed and chanted "Vote him out" as President Trump paused to pay his respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:00 Published 2 hours ago

Pres. Trump, First Lady Visit Supreme Court To Pay Respects To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg



Mourners waiting in line to pay respects to the late Supreme Court Justice booed and chanted when the president arrived. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15 Published 2 hours ago