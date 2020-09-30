Global  
 

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins hired by Disney to direct Lion King sequel: ‘It’s a dream come true’

PinkNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins has been hired by Disney to direct a follow-up to its CGI remake of The Lion King. The filmmaker, best known for helming the 2016 Oscar-winning gay drama, has signed on to direct the follow-up to the 2019 live-action film, which starred Donald Glover and Beyoncé. According to Deadline,...
