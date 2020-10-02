Johnson and von der Leyen to ‘take stock’ of progress on a trade deal
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Boris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal, Downing Street has said.
Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.