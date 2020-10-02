Global  
 

Johnson and von der Leyen to ‘take stock’ of progress on a trade deal

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Boris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal, Downing Street has said.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit 01:36

 Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.

