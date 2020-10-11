Global  
 

Eifel Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher record with 91st win

BBC News Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race victories during an eventful Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.
Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election? [Video]

Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election?

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo said stock markets should prepare for volatility to balloon after Election Day. Wells Fargo head of rates strategy Michael Schumacher told CNBC's Trading Nation that options are showing greater volatility. "The big takeaway is three month options vol is still quite high, and it has not really come down." According to Business Insider Schumacher thinks investors will flock to US Treasuries due to greater volatility. The US-10 year yield may fall to 0.40% from around 0.68%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

'Verstappen gets too close for comfort' - Eifel GP preview

 Valtteri Bottas' confidence has been boosted by beating Lewis Hamilton, but it's Max Verstappen's Red Bull which could provide the biggest threat.
BBC News

Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Eifel Grand Prix pole as Mercedes continue dominance

 Valtteri Bottas beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes secured another front-row lockout in qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix. ......
WorldNews

Lewis Hamilton beaten to Eifel Grand Prix pole by Valtteri Bottas

 Valtteri Bottas takes pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix in a fight with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
BBC News

Formula 1: Fog prevents Eifel Grand Prix first practice

 Formula 1 was unable to run first practice at the Eifel Grand Prix because of bad weather.
BBC News

Formula 1 exit Mercedes off the table

 Today, at an investor and analyst conference, Mercedes presented its new business strategy, Auto Motor und Sport reports. It was announced that the company will..
WorldNews

Honda to withdraw from F1 at end of 2021 season

 Japan's Honda Motor will end its participation as an engine supplier in the FIA Formula One World Championship at the end of the 2021 season to focus on..
WorldNews
Alonso ready to help Renault at race weekends this year [Video]

Alonso ready to help Renault at race weekends this year

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso hopes to attend some races this year to help Renault with "anything they may need" before his Formula One comeback in 2021.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published

