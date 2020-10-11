|
Eifel Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher record with 91st win
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race victories during an eventful Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.
