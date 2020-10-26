Lewis Hamilton stands alone in Formula One after 92nd victory

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races



Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970