Lewis Hamilton stands alone in Formula One after 92nd victory

Monday, 26 October 2020
Lewis Hamilton stands alone in Formula One after 92nd victoryAfter growing up watching Michael Schumacher’s triumphs on television, Lewis Hamilton now stands above him and alone in Formula One history with 92 victories. Hamilton’s comprehensive win at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao on Sunday also edged him closer to a seventh F1...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks to BBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassed Michael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races [Video]

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1's all-time win record.
BBC News

Michael Schumacher Michael Schumacher German racing driver

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg | Morning Blend [Video]

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg | Morning Blend

Two-time Firestone Grand Prix champ Sébastien Bourdais chats with us about this year's Grand Prix.

Credit: ABC Action News

Portimão Portimão Municipality in Algarve, Portugal


Portuguese Grand Prix Portuguese Grand Prix

Hamilton on pole position in Portugal

 Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling end to an unusual qualifying.
BBC News

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive [Video]

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Mercedes report a second positive coronavirus test ahead of the weekend's Eifel GP at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film [Video]

Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film

Lewis Hamilton, singer Jess Glynne and other celebrities have joined withconservation charity WWF for a short film calling for the protection of theAmazon rainforest. Titled Time’s Running Out, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's record with Portuguese GP win!

 Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's record all-time race-winner on Sunday when he claimed his 92nd victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix to pass Michael...
Mid-Day Also reported by MotorAuthority autoevolution BBC Local News Zee News

Lewis Hamilton stands alone in Formula One after 92nd victory

Lewis Hamilton stands alone in Formula One after 92nd victory After growing up watching Michael Schumacher’s triumphs on television, Lewis Hamilton now stands above him and alone in Formula One history with 92 victories....
WorldNews Also reported by Zee News

Wolff: Hamilton's market value 'incredibly high'

Toto Wolff admits that Lewis Hamilton's market value is currently "incredibly high". The six-time world champion, who is cruising towards equalling...
F1-Fansite


