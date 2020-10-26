|
Lewis Hamilton stands alone in Formula One after 92nd victory
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
After growing up watching Michael Schumacher’s triumphs on television, Lewis Hamilton now stands above him and alone in Formula One history with 92 victories. Hamilton’s comprehensive win at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao on Sunday also edged him closer to a seventh F1...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand PrixLewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1's all-time win record.
BBC News
Michael Schumacher German racing driver
Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg | Morning Blend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 07:19Published
Portimão Municipality in Algarve, Portugal
Portuguese Grand Prix
Hamilton on pole position in PortugalLewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling end to an unusual qualifying.
BBC News
