Bond girl and A Hard Day’s Night actress Margaret Nolan dies aged 76

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Bond girl Margaret Nolan has died aged 76.
 Former Bond girl Margaret Nolan has died aged 76, after starring in 'Goldfinger' and several 'Carry On' films.

