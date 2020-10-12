Global
Bond girl and A Hard Day’s Night actress Margaret Nolan dies aged 76
Bond girl and A Hard Day’s Night actress Margaret Nolan dies aged 76
Monday, 12 October 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Bond girl Margaret Nolan has died aged 76.
Video Credit:
Bang Media
- Published
2 hours ago
Margaret Nolan has died aged 76
00:47
Former Bond girl Margaret Nolan has died aged 76, after starring in 'Goldfinger' and several 'Carry On' films.
