Argentina surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Argentina health officials say the nation has officially surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases, becoming the fifth country to do so.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
Coronavirus Cases Spiking Across The U.S. 02:28
The number of Coronavirus cases worldwide has now reached 40 million. In the U.S. new cases are the highest they’ve been since the summer. Hospitalizations are up in at least 30 states.
