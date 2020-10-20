Global  
 

Argentina surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Argentina health officials say the nation has officially surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases, becoming the fifth country to do so.
