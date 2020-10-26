Boots new coronavirus test can return results in 12 minutes

Women say it takes this long to have 'the talk' about kids in a relationship
Over six in 10 women planning to have a family said it's an absolute deal-breaker in the dating scene if their partner doesn't want kids, according to new research.The study asked 3,000 American women..
Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty
A new, rapid, bedside test for COVID-19 delivers results in less than two hours.
UPI reports a new study says such a quick turnaround means appropriate treatment can start earlier for those already..
New rapid antigen test: Key questions answered
A new form of Covid-19 test which can produce results in just 15-30 minutes isset to be rolled out across the globe. Here, we look at some of the keyquestions surrounding the rapid antigen tests.The..