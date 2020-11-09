Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Wrexham: We want to have a pint with fans

Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interest



Wrexham Supporters Trust board members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's potential investment in their football club. Trust Director Spencer.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:54 Published on September 24, 2020

'Reynolds has emotional connection to Wrexham'



Wrexham Director Spencer Harris talks about the the club's takeover bid from Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published on September 24, 2020