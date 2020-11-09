Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Wrexham: We want to have a pint with fans
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney dream of Wrexham becoming a global force after confirming their takeover plans at a supporters’ trust meeting on Sunday where it was revealed the football club could star in a Netflix-style documentary.
